You're Fired! - The W.A.S.P. And IMAGES OF EDEN Scandal Dissected (Video); Imagaes Of Eden Release Cover Of THE BEATLES' "Here Comes The Sun" (Audio)

Krash Kourse Metal Show has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Finally after months of waiting for all metal fans, the story can finally be told! Gordon Tittsworth (vocalist) from Images Of Eden stops by to tell us their side of the story and all of what happened during the European Tour with W.A.S.P.."

While today commemorates the one year anniversary of Images Of Eden being dismissed from the 2023 W.A.S.P. European Tour, it also marks the release of their brand new single, a remake of the 1969 Beatles classic, “Here Comes The Sun". Listen below, or on Spotify or Apple Music.

According to the band: “This is our story of resilience from everything we suffered from that experience. We were devastated when we were taken off the European Tour for reasons beyond our control and had to come home and regroup.

"We were searching for positivity and direction while sitting in the early morning darkness watching the sunrise trying to find a way to return our touring vehicle and get the band and crew flights home. It was here where we were smacked in the face… 'Here Comes The Sun!' This tells the story of how sometimes bad things need to happen in order to find a way to endure, learn, and grow. We hope you enjoy our modern take on this well-known classic.”