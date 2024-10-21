A sonic evolution is about to being – moments come that mark the dawn of a renaissance, a rebirth through frames of raw sound and throbbing industrial pulse. Today, such a moment unfurls as Season Of Mist welcomes Your Inland Empire, the entity once known as Crown, into its revered fold.

Forged in the crucible of shadow and light, Your Inland Empire arises an an exemplification of eternal transformation. The renown they garnered as Crown was but a harbinger of what is to come. Their last album, The End Of All Things, was a symphony, breathing fragility and ferocity in equal measure, whispering the promise of a revolution. The transition to Your Inland Empire is not just a name change; it is the phoenix rising, a bold venture into uncharted sonic territories where artistry knows no borders.

Stéphane Azam and David Husser, the architects of this boundless empire, have chiseled their vision from the sonic bedrock. Together, their eight-stringed guitars and digital pulses concoct an alchemical sound, a mechanized heart pulsing with human vulnerability.

Their forthcoming album promises a duality that captures the very essence of our existence. Your Inland Empire thrives on introspection, shedding light on our internal conflicts while their melodies traverse realms of bright, inviting tenderness. Each track is a journey through a landscape fraught with tenebrous hopes, where intricate craftsmanship and unyielding drive coalesce.