ZAKK SABBATH To Release "Fairies Wear Boots" / "Solitude" 7" Single
October 19, 2023, an hour ago
While waiting for Santa this winter, Zakk Sabbath will be coming to a North American town near you. The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet, featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), Rob Zombie and Ozzy bassist Blasko, and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will also bring the new single "Fairies Wear Boots" as a first glimpse of great things to come in their bags.
The new Zakk Sabbath rendition of this classic track will be released as a vinyl 7" and sold in an exclusive tour edition starting with the kickoff show at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA on December 5. A worldwide direct sales and retail edition of the "Fairies Wear Boots" 7" on electric green vinyl is also available to pre-order online beginning today.
"Fairies Wear Boots" was originally released as the final track on Black Sabbath's sophomore full-length Paranoid in 1970. After a slow introduction, the song develops into a metallic resemblance of a psychedelic blues rocker with a mildly mocking rhythm pattern that fits the tongue-in-cheek lyrics penned by Ozzy Osbourne.
Order the single here.
Tracklisting:
A. "Fairies Wear Boots"
B. "Solitude"
- Recorded at the Black Vatican & Clear Lake Audio
- Produced by Zakk Wylde
- Engineered by Jay Ruston & Adam Fuller
- Cover art & design by Łukasz Jaszak
- Layout by Łukasz Jaszak
Zakk Sabbath's upcoming tour dates are listed below.
December
5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House
8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room
9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
January
3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco