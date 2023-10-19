ZAKK SABBATH To Release "Fairies Wear Boots" / "Solitude" 7" Single

While waiting for Santa this winter, Zakk Sabbath will be coming to a North American town near you. The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet, featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), Rob Zombie and Ozzy bassist Blasko, and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will also bring the new single "Fairies Wear Boots" as a first glimpse of great things to come in their bags.

The new Zakk Sabbath rendition of this classic track will be released as a vinyl 7" and sold in an exclusive tour edition starting with the kickoff show at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA on December 5. A worldwide direct sales and retail edition of the "Fairies Wear Boots" 7" on electric green vinyl is also available to pre-order online beginning today.

"Fairies Wear Boots" was originally released as the final track on Black Sabbath's sophomore full-length Paranoid in 1970. After a slow introduction, the song develops into a metallic resemblance of a psychedelic blues rocker with a mildly mocking rhythm pattern that fits the tongue-in-cheek lyrics penned by Ozzy Osbourne.

Order the single here.

Tracklisting:

A. "Fairies Wear Boots"

B. "Solitude"

- Recorded at the Black Vatican & Clear Lake Audio

- Produced by Zakk Wylde

- Engineered by Jay Ruston & Adam Fuller

- Cover art & design by Łukasz Jaszak

- Layout by Łukasz Jaszak

Zakk Sabbath's upcoming tour dates are listed below.

December

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

January

3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco