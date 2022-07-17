ZAKK WYLDE "Beyond Honored" To Participate In Upcoming PANTERA Tribute "Celebrating Vinnie And Dime's Greatness"

Earlier this week, Billboard reported that guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) will join Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown to tour as Pantera in 2023, headlining a number of major festivals across North America and Europe, as well as staging some of their own headline concerts.

Yesterday, July 16th, Zakk Wylde spoke with Matt Pinfield and Jose Mangin of Danny Wimmer Presents at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio. Of course, the subject of Zakk replacing the late, great Dimebag Darrell in next year's Pantera reunion came up. The complete video interview can be seen below, a portion has been transcribed as follows:

Zakk: "When Vinnie (Paul, drummer for Pantera) was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it, I just always told 'em, I said, 'Guys, of course I would… If you asked me, why would I not do it? I'm gonna honor Dime.' It'd be like Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would go out and honor Jimi [Hendrix] and Eric playing Jimi's stuff and singing Jimi's songs and they're going out as The Jimi Hendrix Celebration. And he's gonna honor his buddy and he's gonna play his songs. I think it's a beautiful thing. It's like when we do the Dimebash, it's a celebration of Dime's greatness. I think this is a Pantera celebration — that's what it is."

Zakk: "It's a beautiful thing. You're celebrating Vinnie and Dime's greatness and you're celebrating all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed."

Zakk: "Obviously, it's not Pantera. Pantera is those four guys — it's Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie. But it's just like when [Led] Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham [son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham] playing, it was phenomenal. I told Jason, I was just, like, 'Dude, you crushed it, man.' It's a great thing just to hear them play that music again."

Zakk: "I'm beyond honored to be a part of it."

Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will be on the road together this summer, as Anthrax and Black Label Society will bring some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities when they kick off a five-week tour on July 26th at Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, wrapping in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on August 28th. Both bands will play headline sets. Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Perseverance album, will Special Guest.

Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together.

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax’s Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Said Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, "Anthrax is one of The bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 30 years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are the bestest hardcore/extreme metal band & bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!”

“Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer!” added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. “Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit.”

Dates:

July

26 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA

August

1 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

2 - Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

4 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

5 - Oshkosh Arena - Oshkosh, WI

6 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX**

9 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI**

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.