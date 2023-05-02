ZAKK WYLDE Discusses His Influences With SAMMY HAGAR - "The First Musical Moment I Remember Getting Chills Was Seeing ELTON JOHN On The Sonny & Cher Show"; Video

In the video clip below from AXS TV, Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society) chats with Sammy Hagar about his musical influences on Rock & Roll Road Trip! Plus, Sammy meets up with rock legends like Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, and more before taking the stage at Kansas City's Rockfest.

