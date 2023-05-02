ZAKK WYLDE Discusses His Influences With SAMMY HAGAR - "The First Musical Moment I Remember Getting Chills Was Seeing ELTON JOHN On The Sonny & Cher Show"; Video
May 2, 2023, 22 minutes ago
In the video clip below from AXS TV, Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society) chats with Sammy Hagar about his musical influences on Rock & Roll Road Trip! Plus, Sammy meets up with rock legends like Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, and more before taking the stage at Kansas City's Rockfest.
Find the full episode here.