ZAKK WYLDE, FRANK BELLO, MIKE PORTNOY, SATCHEL And More Play Their Favourite Classic Rock Songs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "Classic rock: it's not just for your dad's car stereo. Many of the metal musicians we've talked to for Gear Factor have told us that their entry points into rock were the classic acts of the '70s, such as Rush, The Who, Pink Floyd and Aerosmith. In this video, you'll see artists like Zakk Wylde, Mike Portnoy and Gary Holt discuss and play the classic rock songs that inspired them."