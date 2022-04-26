ZAKK WYLDE Guests On YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's Coffee Talk (Video)

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) was the featured guest on Episode 2 of Yngwie Malmsteen's Coffee Talk. They discussed a wide range of subjects, including retirement. Check out the chat below.

On the idea of retirement:

Zakk: "I always think the retirement thing is kind of funny. Because, like Keith Richards always said, 'Retired from doing what? Something I liked?' If I like gardening, why am I gonna retire from that? Why am I gonna retire from having coffee and reading a book? I enjoy it. It's different in sports. I mean, I get boxing and sports where your body is breaking down. With B.B. King, and blues artists, Buddy Guy, the older they get, the more respect they get. Why would Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart retire, from doing what? Sitting there, playing piano? I enjoy doing this. I mean, I'll keep going until I can't play anymore. I never got the retirement tour thing either. If you can still do it and you enjoy doing it, then why are you stopping?"

Wylde and Malmsteen toured together with Steve Vai, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi as part of Generation Axe from 2016 - 2019.