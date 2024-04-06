ZAKK WYLDE - "I'm Blessed That I Get To Do What I Do" (Video)

While taking a break from conquering the world and helping spread the gospel of metal with the current version of Pantera, guitar legend Zakk Wylde took some time to sit down with Justin Beckner for Ultimate Guitar's "On the Record" podcast. Check it out below.

UG: It looks like you've got a busy year lined up. So, what have you got going on in 2024?

Zakk: "We've been doing the Pantera celebration that's been going on for over a year now. I remember when we left for New Orleans for rehearsals. I can't believe that's already been over a year. So we've been doing that. And then we've got the Berserkus (Festival) coming up, so I'm setting that whole thing up, and then writing for the next Black Label album. So there's just always something going on, which is awesome."

"I mean, it's kind of funny because, during the COVID lockdown, that was two years of nothing going on, for the first time probably since I started rolling with the boss, with Ozzy, back in '87 and even before that, between the band I was in, Zyrus and everything, there's always something going on. But that two-year period, I remember everybody was like, man, you must miss the road, or you must miss doing gigs or whatever. And I was like, no, I'm actually kind of digging this. I get to walk the dogs every day, and there are no deadlines, you know what I mean?"

"I don't go on vacations or do anything like that, a vacation for me is when I'm home. But I wouldn't change it. I'm blessed that I get to do what I do. And that's the reason why you have posters of Jimmy Page and Randy Rhoads and Ozzy and all my guys up on the wall. When you're a kid, it's because that's what you wanna do with your life. So, I've never complained about any of that. I'm just always grateful and thankful for everything I have. But yeah, somebody always asks, 'Are there any bad sides to being in a band and being on tour?' and I go, 'No, it's all good. It's the best.' Because you're doing what you love and at the end of the day, no matter what it is, as long as you're doing what you love, then it's win-win."

Zakk Wylde recently announced his inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, which will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Watch an announcement video below.

Berzerkus will be co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks and Black Label Society. Berzerkers will rock out to an incredible festival lineup that will also include Clutch, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry, ZOSO (the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience), The Atomic Punks (a tribute to early Van Halen) and The Iron Maidens (the world’s only all-female tribute to Iron Maiden).

Black Label Society, led by the incomparable Zakk Wylde, will hit the stage with the ferocious energy for which the band is known. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and heavy-hitting tracks, Black Label Society promises to bring the house down with their signature blend of hard rock and metal.

Cody Jinks, known for his authentic and outlaw country music, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his powerful lyrics and soul-stirring performances. As a dynamic performer and a rising star in the country music scene, Jinks is set to deliver a show that will resonate with fans. Jinks’ breakout 2016 album, I'm Not the Devil, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, while a number of other albums such as Lifers, After the Fire, and The Wanting reached No. 2 on the same chart.

Berzerkus is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the tri-state area, East Coast and beyond. Poconos Park is a short ride or drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, and Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton creating an electric atmosphere in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. Concertgoers can anticipate a full-day event with a car show, a music gear market, strong man competition, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, Miss Berzerkus contest and Ride For Dime a charity Harley ride in memory of Pantera’s guitar player Dimebag, more details to be announced.

“Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!,” exclaims Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes. “Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

Early Bird pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, February 1 at 8 AM, Eastern exclusively available to those who register through Berzerkus.com. Registrants will receive early access to get the best seats or the limited quantity of Early Bird General Admission lawn tickets for only $19.99 (plus fees) before the price increases to Tier 2 or Tier 3 pricing.

Also available are elevated experience packages such as front row, standing pit, reserved seats, dinner on the lake, private cabanas, hotel options and camping packages. Those who wish to purchase tickets on Thursday (PRIOR to tickets going on sale to the general public) should register for a Presale password at Berzerkus.com between now and Wednesday, January 31 at Midnight. General on sale for tickets is this Friday, February 2 at 8 AM, ET.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are available for purchase starting Friday, February 2.

Don't miss your chance to witness Cody Jinks and Black Label Society take the stage at Poconos Park on September 14, 2024. For all info and to get your tickets visit Berzerkus.com.

(Photo - Dustin Jack)