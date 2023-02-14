ZAKK WYLDE Joins Forces With Positive Grid For Limited Edition Spark MINI Guitar Amp; Sign Up Now For Chance To Purchase

Positive Grid has announced the upcoming release of the limited edition Zakk Wylde Spark MINI amp.

Join the Doom Crew and harness the merciless tone of Zakk Wylde with this custom limited edition Spark MINI, hand signed by the legend himself.

“Holy shit, these things are tiny. But they’re loud as hell! These custom BLS Spark MINI’s look incredible, and they’ll look even better on your desk. I’ve had one on tour with me over the last couple weeks, and it hasn’t left my side.” - Zakk Wylde

Only 100 will be made, and you can sign up here for your chance to purchase.

The Spark MINI Zakk Wylde Edition includes:

- Spark MINI hand signed and numbered by Zakk Wylde

- Custom Zakk Wylde/Black Label Society Skully grille

- 5 downloadable custom Zakk Wylde presets emulating his most iconic tones

Positive Grid will select 100 entrants at random and email a purchase link on March 2, 2023. One sign up per person. If chosen, the Spark MINI Zakk Wylde Edition can be purchased for $299. Don’t wait, sign up ends February 28.

For complete details, and to sign up for purchase, head here.