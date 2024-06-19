ZAKK WYLDE – KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz Statue Available For Preorder

KnuckleBonz has announced the release of a new statue of Black Label Society / Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.

The Zakk Wylde II Rock Iconz KnuckleBonz statue is currently in production and now available for preorder. Reserve yours now at Knucklebonz.com. Slated to ship Early 2025.

The statue is limited edition – 3000 are made. Officially Licensed.

Each piece is hand-crafted. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered on the base.