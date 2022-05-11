ZAKK WYLDE Loses His Voice; BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Shows In Raleigh And Chattanooga Rescheduled

Black Label Society frontman, Zakk Wylde, has lost his voice and was unable to perform last night's show in Raleigh, NC.

A message from the band states: "We are rescheduling this show for Tuesday August 30. Hold onto your tickets, Black Label Society will do this show for you on Tuesday August 30 at the Ritz in Raleigh, NC."

Meanwhile, the band's show tonight (May 11) at The Signal in Chattanooga, Tennessee is also being rescheduled. The venue issued the following update last night:

"It’s with great regret that Zakk Wylde has lost his voice and is unable to perform our show in Chattanooga tomorrow, May 11. Good news! The show has already been rescheduled to August 31. Hold onto your tickets, we'll see you in August." 🤘





Black Label Society's eleventh studio album, Doom Crew Inc., is out now via MNRK Heavy. The 12-track album is both a tribute to the band’s “first to bleed, last to leave'' road crew, and a salute to the legion whose support, stretching back to 1998, rivals that of the KISS Army. The stomping, heavy, bluesy, recklessly unhinged hard-rock-metal quartet are part invading horde, and part traveling carnival - summoning caffeine-fueled cacophony on records and the stage.

The songs are odes to celebration and mourning, the soundtracks to jubilant evenings and bewildering days recorded in Zakk’s home studio, the Black Vatican. On this album, Zakk trades solos and twin-guitar parts with Dario Lorina, backed by the rumble of longtime bassist, John “J.D.” DeServio, and powerhouse drummer, Jeff Fabb.

Doom Crew Inc. tracklisting:

"Set You Free"

"Destroy & Conquer"

"You Made Me Want To Live"

"Forever And A Day"

"End Of Days"

"Ruins"

"Forsaken"

"Love Reign Down"

"Gospel Of Lies"

"Shelter Me"

"Gather All My Sins"

"Farewell Ballad"

"You Made Me Want To Live" video:

"End Of Days" video:

"Set You Free" video:

This summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society will bring some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities when they kick off a five-week tour on Tuesday, July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, wrapping in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on Sunday, August 28. Both bands will play headline sets. Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Perseverance album, will Special Guest.

Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together.

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax’s Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Said Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, "Anthrax is one of The bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 30 years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are the bestest hardcore/extreme metal band & bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!”

“Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer!” added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. “Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit.”

Dates:

July

26 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA

August

1 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

2 - Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

4 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

5 - Oshkosh Arena - Oshkosh, WI

6 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX**

9 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI**

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)