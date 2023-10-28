ZAKK WYLDE, MARK TREMONTI, TOM KEIFER, JOEL HOEKSTRA And More Play Their Favourite AC/DC Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "AC/DC have unquestionably created one of the greatest catalogs of guitar riffs in rock history.

Through many episodes of Gear Factor over the years, we've heard shredder after shredder tell us about the iconic AC/DC riffs that inspired them to pick up the guitar. See rockers like Zakk Wylde, Jared Dines, Mark Tremonti and Sum 41 talk about and play the songs that changed their lives.

AC/DC was formed in Australia in 1973 by brothers and guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young. After the death of vocalist Bon Scott in 1979, they returned with singer Brian Johnson and the instant-classic 1980 album Back in Black. In this video, you'll hear some of Angus and Malcolm's most unforgettable songs, such as 'Highway To Hell', 'Thunderstruck', 'T.N.T.' and 'Hells Bells'."

Power Trip, the historic three-day event, took place October 6th, 7th and 8th at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA, bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music.

On October 7th, AC/DC performed live for the first time in seven years at Power Trip 2023. Fan-filmed video from the band's 24 song set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire" (live debut)

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark" (live debut)

"Stiff Upper Lip" (first time since 2003)

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Givin The Dog A Bone"

"Rock 'N' Roll Train"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Dog Eat Dog" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 2009)

"High Voltage"

"Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be"

"Riff Raff" (first performance with Brian Johnson since 1996)

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)"