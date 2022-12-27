ZAKK WYLDE On Performing With THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND In The '90s - "I Was Beyond Honored, Being Up There, Playing With The Guys"

Earlier this year, Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković got the chance to speak to Zakk Wylde, right before he was heading out on tour with Pantera, filling in the spot where Dimebag Darrell once stood. Below is an excerpt from the final part of this interview, with Zakk explaining one of his most popular tone secrets, as well as some of the Black Sabbath and The Allman Brothers Band-related topics.

UG: I'm a huge fan of The Allman Brothers Band. You had the honor to play with them once, back in the early '90s, you replaced Dickey Betts, you shared the stage with Warren Haynes and Gregg Allman. Can you describe that experience in short? What was it like for you to get the chance to play there and to do their shows?

Zakk: "It was amazing. I mean, the guys were all super cool. I couldn't have been treated any nicer. I remember I came in on like a Saturday night. And at Sunday, at soundcheck, Gregg goes, 'Hey, Zakk, brother, you know how to play 'Dreams?' I go, 'Yeah, that Molly Hatchet song, right?' (laughs). He goes, 'Man, don't make me have to send you home, man.' (laughs]). It was hilarious, man. I mean, everybody, actually, even Gregg laughed, too. So yeah, they were all cracking up. But I had a great time. The guys treated me great. And I was beyond honored, being up there, playing with the guys."

