ZAKK WYLDE On Touring With PANTERA - "I’m Beyond Thankful That I Get To Honor Dime And Vinnie Every Night"

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde is featured in a new interview with Metal Edge where he discusses toutring with Anthrax and Pantera, working with Ozzy Osbourne, projects he has in the works, and staying sober. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Outside of Black Label Society, with Zakk Sabbath, Ozzy, Pantera, there’s quite a bit on your plate. Do you ever feel overloaded or overwhelmed or are you pretty good at scheduling it all out?

Zakk: "No, never. I love doing it. My outlook is, it hasn’t changed since I was 14, 15 years old when you have posters of Jimmy Page up on the wall. Randy Rhoads, Tony Iommi, Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, Frank Marino, you know, all my heroes. I still have posters of them up in the Black Vatican, except now they’re in frames and not just taped to the walls.

When I was working at the gas station pumping gas or working in the produce department at Fine Fare, I’m working those jobs so I can save up for a Les Paul and a Marshall. Then me and you have a band and we’re doing all our covers and then we’re playing at a keg party this weekend – nothing’s changed. Same thing with Zakk Sabbath; when we were 16, 17 years old we’re playing Black Sabbath covers and now I’m 56 years old and we’re still playing Black Sabbath covers, except there’s a couple more people.

I love doing all of it. I’m beyond honored and thankful and grateful that I get to honor Dime and Vinnie every night when I’m playing with Phil and Rex and Charlie. Honoring them is no different than when I’m playing with Oz every night honoring Saint Rhoads and Jake [E. Lee] and Tony Iommi. And when we do the Experience Hendrix, we’re honoring Jimi’s greatness every night. To me, I look at it the same way. It’s a beautiful thing, because you’re honoring their greatness and how much they inspire people and they’ve influenced people."

Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, have announced their long awaited return to the stage. They will be touring North America this summer with Lamb Of God as special guests.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2023, this celebration tour includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums). In December 2022, they kicked off the highly anticipated return in Mexico City to incredible reviews.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28 in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake making stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, VA on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.

Fans can also see Pantera at their recently announced support dates during Metallica’s North America Stadium tour dates in 2023 & 2024 and headlining major rock festivals in 2023 including Rockfest, Inkcarceration, and more.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, January 27 starting at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the Pantera tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

May

20 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

July

13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

August

2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium^

5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

11 - Montreal, QC - Olympique Stadium^

12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

17 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium^

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium^

26 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium^

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

7 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

October

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center^

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

* Festival date

# Support act TBD

^ Pantera support for Metallica dates

Pantera got its start in Arlington, TX with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, along with bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip Anselmo. Pantera is credited with the development and popularization of the groove metal subgenre. To date, the group has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations.