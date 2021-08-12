ZAKK WYLDE Says He'll Be In OZZY OSBOURNE's 2022 Touring Band But Not On His New Album - "I Don’t Have To Be Involved In Everything Ozz Does"

In a new interview with Classic Rock, Zakk Wyde talks about the new Black Label Society box set, Zakk Sabbath, working with Ozzy Osbourne, and not working with Ozzy. An excerpt follows:

Classic Rock: You didn’t play on Ozzy’s last album Ordinary Man. Was that disappointing?

Zakk Wylde: "Not at all. I thought he and Andrew Watt did a great job. And I’m not on the new one either. Again it’s Ozz and Andrew. I understand why I’m not in the studio. Ozz once said to me that he didn’t want to be the lead singer in Black Label Society: “You have your own thing now, so go to it.” I don’t have to be involved in everything Ozz does. I’ll always be there for him and Sharon. If they call now and ask me to go over to feed their dogs for three days… I’m there."

Classic Rock: Would you expect to be in his touring band for 2022?

Wylde: "Yes I will be. Ozz is getting himself back healthy, and then we’ll be back out on the road."

Black Label Society will tour the US this fall with special guests Obituary and Prong. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

October

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

2 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

21 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

22 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

23 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

28 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

29 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

November

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

6 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

9 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

13 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

20 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre

21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Denver, CO - Summit Denver

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater