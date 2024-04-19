ZAKK WYLDE Talks Gear With Sweetwater’s NICK BOWCOTT – “There’s No Right Or Wrong, Only Preference”

Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott caught up with Zakk Wylde to talk all things gear, touring, and what it means to take up the gauntlet of his dear, much-missed friend, the legendary Dimebag Darrell.

Zakk Wylde recently announced his inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, which will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Watch an announcement video below.

Berzerkus will be co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks and Black Label Society. Berzerkers will rock out to an incredible festival lineup that will also include Clutch, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry, ZOSO (the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience), The Atomic Punks (a tribute to early Van Halen) and The Iron Maidens (the world’s only all-female tribute to Iron Maiden).

Black Label Society, led by the incomparable Zakk Wylde, will hit the stage with the ferocious energy for which the band is known. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and heavy-hitting tracks, Black Label Society promises to bring the house down with their signature blend of hard rock and metal.

Cody Jinks, known for his authentic and outlaw country music, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his powerful lyrics and soul-stirring performances. As a dynamic performer and a rising star in the country music scene, Jinks is set to deliver a show that will resonate with fans. Jinks’ breakout 2016 album, I'm Not the Devil, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, while a number of other albums such as Lifers, After the Fire, and The Wanting reached No. 2 on the same chart.

Berzerkus is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the tri-state area, East Coast and beyond. Poconos Park is a short ride or drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, and Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton creating an electric atmosphere in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. Concertgoers can anticipate a full-day event with a car show, a music gear market, strong man competition, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, Miss Berzerkus contest and Ride For Dime a charity Harley ride in memory of Pantera’s guitar player Dimebag, more details to be announced.

“Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!,” exclaims Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes. “Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are available for purchase starting Friday, February 2.

Don't miss your chance to witness Cody Jinks and Black Label Society take the stage at Poconos Park on September 14, 2024. For all info and to get your tickets visit Berzerkus.com.

