ZAKK WYLDE Talks Learning DIMEBAG DARRELL's Guitar Parts For PANTERA Tour - "There's A Big Difference Between Loving A Song And Actually Being Able To Play It; You've Just Gotta Put In The Time And Work"

Speaking with Nick Bowcott for Guitar World, guitarist Zakk Wylde discussed learning Dimebag Darrell's riffs and solos for the ongoing Pantera tribute tour with Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown and Charlie Benante. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Q: How did you approach learning Dime’s riffs and solos?

Zakk: "I learned Dime’s stuff the same exact way I do when I play with Ozzy, Zakk Sabbath, Generation Axe (with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi) or the Experience Hendrix stuff. You’ve just gotta sit down, do the work and learn how to play the song and solos – whether they’re by Saint Dime, Saint Randy, Lord Iommi or Saint Jimi, plus of course, Jake (E. Lee). It’s no different. There’s a big difference between listening to and loving a song and actually being able to play it. You’ve just gotta put in the time and work – there’s no iPhone app for that, brother (laughs)."

Q: Did you do it the "old school" way by listening to Pantera’s albums with guitar in hand, or did you use transcriptions and videos?

Zakk: "I did all of the above, including watching YouTube and everything like that. I remember checking out some videos by Ola (Englund / The Haunted) just from Googling ‘how to play’ certain Pantera songs. Back in the day, you’d ask your friends if you couldn’t figure something out. Like I call you up and go, 'Nick, you worked with Dime on his Guitar World column; what’s he doing on this section? I can’t make it out.' But nowadays you can just go on YouTube and find some slamming player who’ll show you how to play Eddie’s tapping part in 'Eruption' or whatever. So I definitely did a lot of that."

Pantera will be on tour across North Ameirca this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. S.N.A.F.U., Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot will each enjoy a stint as the opening act. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With Snafu:

July

28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

29 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

With Child Bite:

August

2 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

6 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

With Flesh Hoarder:

August

15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

With Spirit In The Room:

August

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

