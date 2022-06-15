ZEAL & ARDOR Announce European Tour, UK Shows In November

Following their recent trek with Meshuggah, which included a mesmerizing Jubilee performance in London's Royal Albert Hall, Zeal & Ardor confirm details of their headlining European tour this winter.

The extensive run kicks off with seven UK shows in early November and calls into 14 countries, wrapping up in Switzerland mid-December. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time this Friday from all good box offices and via the band's official website.

Dates:

November

6 - Colchester, UK - Colchester Arts Center

7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

8 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Center

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11 - Glasgow, UK - Òran Mór

12 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

13 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz

16 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

21 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

22 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Ut Connewitz

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

December

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

5 - Gdansk, Poland - B90 Club

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory

10 - Vienna, Austria Wuk

11 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mocvara

14 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

Zeal & Ardor released their new self-titled album back in February. The new 14-track record is a masterclass in distilled rage. Recorded by Marc Obrist and Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds, it was mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. All songs were written and performed (except drums) by the multi-lingual Gagneux.

Tracklisting:

"Zeal & Ardor"

"Run"

"Death To The Holy"

"Emersion"

"Golden Liar"

"Erase"

"Bow"

"Feed The Machine"

"I Caught You"

"Church Burns"

"Götterdämmerung"

"Hold Your Head Low"

"J-M-B"

"A-H-I-L"

"Death To The Holy" video:

"Golden Liar" video:

"Run" video: