ZEAL & ARDOR Announce European Tour, UK Shows In November
June 15, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Following their recent trek with Meshuggah, which included a mesmerizing Jubilee performance in London's Royal Albert Hall, Zeal & Ardor confirm details of their headlining European tour this winter.
The extensive run kicks off with seven UK shows in early November and calls into 14 countries, wrapping up in Switzerland mid-December. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time this Friday from all good box offices and via the band's official website.
Dates:
November
6 - Colchester, UK - Colchester Arts Center
7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
8 - Bristol, UK - Trinity Center
9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11 - Glasgow, UK - Òran Mór
12 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
13 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz
16 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre
18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
21 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine
22 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
25 - Leipzig, Germany - Ut Connewitz
28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
30 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
December
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
5 - Gdansk, Poland - B90 Club
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory
10 - Vienna, Austria Wuk
11 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Mocvara
14 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
Zeal & Ardor released their new self-titled album back in February. The new 14-track record is a masterclass in distilled rage. Recorded by Marc Obrist and Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds, it was mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. All songs were written and performed (except drums) by the multi-lingual Gagneux.
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Zeal & Ardor"
"Run"
"Death To The Holy"
"Emersion"
"Golden Liar"
"Erase"
"Bow"
"Feed The Machine"
"I Caught You"
"Church Burns"
"Götterdämmerung"
"Hold Your Head Low"
"J-M-B"
"A-H-I-L"
"Death To The Holy" video:
"Golden Liar" video:
"Run" video: