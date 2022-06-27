ZEAL & ARDOR Announce North American Headline Tour Dates
June 27, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Zeal & Ardor will return to North America this summer and fall on a North American headline tour. The tour kicks off September 11 in Brooklyn and runs through October 7 in Berkeley, California. The trek includes stops in Canada, as well.
Support will come from Sylvaine and Imperial Triumphant. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, local time on Thursday, June 30. All dates are below. Get tickets here. The band will also appear at this year's Aftershock Festival on October 8.
Dates:
September
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
15 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
18 - Detroit, MI - El Club
19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
24 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
October
1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
7 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone
8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
* Zeal & Ardor Only
Zeal & Ardor released their new self-titled album back in February. The new 14-track record is a masterclass in distilled rage. Recorded by Marc Obrist and Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds, it was mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. All songs were written and performed (except drums) by the multi-lingual Gagneux.
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Zeal & Ardor"
"Run"
"Death To The Holy"
"Emersion"
"Golden Liar"
"Erase"
"Bow"
"Feed The Machine"
"I Caught You"
"Church Burns"
"Götterdämmerung"
"Hold Your Head Low"
"J-M-B"
"A-H-I-L"
"Death To The Holy" video:
"Golden Liar" video:
"Run" video: