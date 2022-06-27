ZEAL & ARDOR Announce North American Headline Tour Dates

Zeal & Ardor will return to North America this summer and fall on a North American headline tour. The tour kicks off September 11 in Brooklyn and runs through October 7 in Berkeley, California. The trek includes stops in Canada, as well.

Support will come from Sylvaine and Imperial Triumphant. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, local time on Thursday, June 30. All dates are below. Get tickets here. The band will also appear at this year's Aftershock Festival on October 8.

Dates:

September

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

15 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

24 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

October

1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

7 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

* Zeal & Ardor Only

Zeal & Ardor released their new self-titled album back in February. The new 14-track record is a masterclass in distilled rage. Recorded by Marc Obrist and Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds, it was mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. All songs were written and performed (except drums) by the multi-lingual Gagneux.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Zeal & Ardor"

"Run"

"Death To The Holy"

"Emersion"

"Golden Liar"

"Erase"

"Bow"

"Feed The Machine"

"I Caught You"

"Church Burns"

"Götterdämmerung"

"Hold Your Head Low"

"J-M-B"

"A-H-I-L"

"Death To The Holy" video:

"Golden Liar" video:

"Run" video: