ZEBRA Back On Tour In 2024; New Album, First Album Reissue, Documentary In The Works

Zebra will celebrate their 49th year together with all original members Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, touring extensively across the country.

12 new US Zebra dates have been announced, with more to be added shortly.

Dates include a very special weekend with Zebra at the Fillmore in New Orleans on November 22 and 23, 2024. Zebra Weekend will be filmed for future release.

Zebra co-founder, singer and guitarist Randy Jackson remarked, “In 2023 we performed more shows than we have in over thirty years, and 2024 promises to be even busier.”

Last year Zebra celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album by playing the entire album in order and will continue doing some more of these special shows in new cities during their 2024 tour.

Randy, Felix and Guy are hard at work on a new live show and career retrospective featuring songs from all their studio albums and more. The band is also busy recording brand new material with a planned release later this year.

A re-release of their first album on colored vinyl with a bonus disc of rarities and out-takes is due out later in 2024. Randy Jackson says, “We are also working on a new documentary that will feature new interviews and performance clips from the current tour plus a lot more about Zebra’s history.”

The documentary tentatively titled “Tell Me What You Want: 50 Years of Zebra” is currently being filmed and will feature never before seen footage from the band’s birth in Louisiana, to spreading new roots and reaching legendary status in Long Island, NY.

Find tickets and VIP packages at Ticketweb.

Dates:

February

2 – Metairie, LA – Family Gras

March

30 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

April

13 – Pompano Beach, FL – Galuppi’s

26 – Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

27 – Austin, TX – 3Ten Austin City Limits Live

28 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

May

18 – New York City, New York – Sony Hall

October

3 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House

4 – Montclair, CA – Canyon Club

5 – Agoura Hills, CA – Canyon Club

November

22 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore