ZEBRA To Perform Entire Debut Album On Upcoming US Tour Dates

The mighty Zebra, 40 years ago today on March 21,1983, released their acclaimed self titled debut album, selling out shows everywhere becoming one of Atlantic Records fastest rising stars. The record was quickly certified Gold within a few short months.

In celebration of their 1983 release, Zebra has announced a string of US 2023 tour dates, performing the entire Zebra debut record from top to bottom, in order, along with other fan favorites and deep cuts from their entire catalog. Zebra will also return to their club days to give the fans a special treat by playing several Led Zeppelin classics the way only Zebra can!

The first string of dates are listed below, with more to be announced in the coming months.

April

8 - The Arcada - St Charles, IL

14 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

15 - The Space - Westbury, NY

May

17 - The Wildey Theater - Edwardsville, IL

19 - The Sanctuary - McKinney, TX

June

1 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

2 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV

3 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

November

18 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

Get the VIP meet and greet experience for all dates, here.

Zebra galloped out of New Orleans in early 1975. The trio, consisting of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, concocted their moniker from a 1926 Vogue magazine cover and soon won over the South and East Coast.

Zebra’s self-titled debut album, released on March 21, 1983 went Gold, and at that time was the fastest selling debut album in Atlantic Records history thanks to the radio and MTV airplay of "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who’s Behind the Door?"

Zebra’s live performances showcase all the classic Zebra tunes, and for this year only will consist of the debut album in order for the first time. “Who’s Behind the Door?”, “Tell Me What You Want”, “Wait Until the Summer’s Gone”, “Bears”, “One More Chance” and other all-time favorites including mind blowing covers of Led Zeppelin.

In 2010 Zebra was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and is acknowledged as Louisiana’s #1 Rock and Roll band by the Louisiana Music Commission. On October 18, 2012 Zebra was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

For more information on Zebra, visit thedoor.com.

(Photo - M. Shoen)