ZEKE SKY Shares "Firewitch Forever" Music Video; Intergalactic Demon King Album Out Now

US-based multi-instrumentalist, Zeke Sky, has released a video for "Firewitch Forever". The track comes by way of his Atomic Fire Records label debut, Intergalactic Demon King, released in November.

Zeke comments, "'Firewitch Forever' is the first song I ever wrote for my self-named project. It represents a snapshot of a time of growth in my life, and it deals with certain mystical tropes including dynamic asymmetries in romantic love that have broad effects on human character. That is my best way of expressing the fact that it is sort of an instrumental love song."

The eleven-track Intergalactic Demon King was produced by Zeke himself alongside Kevin Antreassian who was also responsible for tracking, mixing, and mastering these tunes at Backroom Studios, adding vital touches to make them shine as bright as they do now. The album's fantasy-laden artwork was handled by Dafid Riza / Insect Decay.

Order Intergalactic Demon King on digipak CD or LP in multiple color variants, stream it on your favorite DSP, or get it digitally, here.

Tracklisting:

“Overture”

“On The Tip Of The Tongue”

“Light The Sky”

“Intergalactic Demon King”

“Level The Heights”

“Light In The Hollow”

“Firewitch Forever”

“Faith And Sorrow”

“Endlessly Forever”

“Say Your Prayers”

“LionHeart”

"Light The Sky" video:

“Intergalactic Demon King” video:

“Say Your Prayers”:

(Photo - Adam Barabas)