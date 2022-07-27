ZEKE SKY Signs To Atomic Fire Records; Intergalactic Demon King Album Out This Year; "Say Your Prayers" Lyric Video Streaming

After its foundation in late 2021, Atomic Fire Records didn't only promise to sign established acts but also up-and-coming artists - and they're keeping their word. Today, the label is pleased to announce the signing of US based multi-instrumentalist, Zeke Sky. Combining influences of psychedelic rock, progressive metal, heavy metal, and world music, Zeke Sky goes against the grain in writing and performing bold and visionary songs without limitation, dealing with lyric issues ranging from toxic love to kingly conquests.

Zeke comments, "After a few years of proudly making my music to the best of my ability, it feels absolutely fantastic to be under the wing of Atomic Fire Records. This team of tried-and-true veterans across all realms of the heavy metal universe was the perfect match for my music. Let the bold and heavy future begin!"

Adds Atomic Fire Records CEO Markus Wosgien, "We're really happy to welcome Zeke Sky and to add such a talented guy to our label roster. His great DIY attitude and his unique approach to the music we all love made it a must to make him join the Atomic Fire Records family. This guy is definitely made to reach the stars!"

Dive into Zeke Sky’s musical universe with a lyric video for first single, “Say Your Prayers”, which features film material by Allview Cinema And Photography. Stream/purchase the track here.

“Say Your Prayers” will appear on Zeke Sky's upcoming Intergalactic Demon King album, which will be released before the end of the year with further details to be released in the coming weeks.

Zeke Sky is an American guitarist, pianist, vocalist, and composer who has made continuous impact since videos of his playing and songs emerged on the internet in 2018. In the same year, Zeke Sky played his first live event opening for King's X as part of a home recorded album effort. Despite the total infancy of his name, an impressive number of copies were sold of this obscure album on the web.

Zeke followed up with a pair of singles in 2019 and 2020 with updated production ethics and of course more aggressive playing, and those saw favourable reviews all over the world, including Rolling Stone Magazine India who lauded, “an all-out incendiary, hyper-melodic offering of metal and rock, complete with catchy choruses and wild guitar solos.”

In 2021, Zeke completed a debut label effort for release in late 2022. For this young composer, the future is as bold as it is long, for only the brave who accept the challenge will taste the fruits of the golden mountain.

Zeke Sky:

Zeke Sky - guitars, piano, synthesizer, bass, vocals

Adam Pierson - drums