ZEKE SKY Unveils “A Story Of Conspicuous Bravery” With “Light The Sky” Video

US-based multi-instrumentalist Zeke Sky has released a video for “Light The Sky.” The latest single comes by way of his Atomic Fire Records label debut, Intergalactic Demon King, set for release on November 11.

Zeke comments, "'Light The Sky' is a story of conspicuous bravery in the face of an infinite enemy; that enemy that shakes the ground with its march and drinks rivers dry. Confront this enemy with a battle cry I have written for you."

The eleven-track offering was produced by Zeke himself alongside Kevin Antreassian who was also responsible for tracking, mixing, and mastering these tunes at Backroom Studios, adding vital touches to make them shine as bright as they do now. The album's fantasy-laden artwork was handled by Dafid Riza / Insect Decay.

Preorders for the physical editions of Intergalactic Demon King, including digipak CD and vinyl LP in multiple color variants, as well as digital presaves where the title track, "Light The Sky", and “Say Your Prayers” are immediately available, can be found here.

Tracklisting:

“Overture”

“On The Tip Of The Tongue”

“Light The Sky”

“Intergalactic Demon King”

“Level The Heights”

“Light In The Hollow”

“Firewitch Forever”

“Faith And Sorrow”

“Endlessly Forever”

“Say Your Prayers”

“LionHeart”

"Light The Sky" video:

“Intergalactic Demon King” video:

“Say Your Prayers”:

(Photo - Adam Barabas)