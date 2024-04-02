ZETRA Announce Self-Titled Debut Album; Music Video For "Starfall" Feat. SVALBARD's Serena Cherry Posted

Otherworldly alt. duo, Zetra, have emerged from the shadows once more with whisper of their self-titled debut album, that will be released on September 13 via Nuclear Blast Records. The wanderers have also bestowed upon us the gift of a video for their new single "Starfall", which features Serena Cherry of the mighty Svalbard. Watch below.

The wanderers whispers echo: "The sky illuminates as the meteors begin their cataclysmic descent through the firmament. Starfall. The second chapter of our realization emerges. The unveiling of our Opus 1, 'Zetra' continues. Starfall. We are united on this journey with the supernatural force that is Serena Cherry of Svalbard. Begin to know."

Pre-order and pre-save Zetra here.

Tracklisting:

"Suffer Eternally"

"Sacrifice"

"Starfall ft. Serena Cherry"

"Mirror"

"Shatter The Mountain" ft. Sólveig Matthildur

"Holy Malice"

"Inseparable"

"Gaia"

"Moonfall" ft. Gabriel Franco

"Miracle"

"Starfall" video:

(Photo - Rebecca Need-Menear)