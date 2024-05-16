ZETRA Release Official Music Video For "The Mirror"

Otherworldly alt. duo, Zetra, have released a video for "The Mirror" the new single from their self-titled debut album, out September 13 via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch below.

The wanderers whispers echo: "The sky illuminates as the meteors begin their cataclysmic descent through the firmament. Starfall. The second chapter of our realization emerges. The unveiling of our Opus 1, 'Zetra' continues. Starfall. We are united on this journey with the supernatural force that is Serena Cherry of Svalbard. Begin to know."

Pre-order and pre-save Zetra here.

Tracklisting:

"Suffer Eternally"

"Sacrifice"

"Starfall ft. Serena Cherry"

"The Mirror"

"Shatter The Mountain" ft. Sólveig Matthildur

"Holy Malice"

"Inseparable"

"Gaia"

"Moonfall" ft. Gabriel Franco

"Miracle"

"The Mirror" video:

"Starfall" video:

(Photo - Rebecca Need-Menear)