ZETRA Signs To Nuclear Blast Records, Releases Video For New Single "Sacrifice"
November 27, 2023, an hour ago
Today sees the shadowy emissaries known as Zetra sign to Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate this unholy union, Zetra have released a visual manifestation of their newest sonic offering, "Sacrifice".
An envoy from the void bestows the following message on behalf of the enigmatic duo:
"The Portal has opened
The Darkness is calling.
Absolution can only come through loss. A sacrifice must be made.
Zetra asks the question.
Do you believe enough?"
Stream "Sacrifice" on all platforms here, watch the video below: