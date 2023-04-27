ZO2 Announce Official Reunion With Bassist SEAN McNABB; New Single And Video Coming Soon

After a ten-year hiatus following the tragic death of co-founder and bassist David Z, power rock trio, ZO2, has revealed that they are officially reuniting and adding bassist Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken) to the lineup. The newly-formed band is already working on new material and a single and video are slated to debut on their recently launched YouTube channel by the end of the year.

According to ZO2 co-founder and vocalist Paulie Z, McNabb was a “natural fit for the band” as he had performed with them on several occasions and that their “chemistry was undeniable.”

“We weren’t really looking to put the band back together,” said Paulie Z. “However, after Sean performed with us at last year’s Dave Jam benefit concert and my birthday party last month to support the David Z Foundation I set up in my brother’s name, we just knew that we had something special.”

In addition to writing, ZO2 is also performing select shows including the famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 28 as well as unveiling new and exciting content on their YouTube channel. In fact, the band is unleashing an onslaught of old footage, including re-released music videos and never-before-seen footage as well as new and exciting videos for fans, like contests, give-aways, and promos.

“We are really excited about this next chapter of the band,” said Paulie Z. “We have a new energy and can’t wait for fans to rediscover us. We invite everyone to subscribe to our YouTube channel and go on the journey with us.”

ZO2 is a power rock trio that featured brothers Paulie Z (vocals, guitar) and David Z (vocals, bass) along with their close friend Joey Cassata (drums, vocals). Their debut independent release Tuesdays & Thursdays won the band surprising attention. Within weeks of its release, ZO2 was on the main stage opening for KISS and Poison on their entire 40-city national VH1 sponsored Rock the Nation tour in 2004. Shortly after, the band released their second album Ain’t It Beautiful and landed an original TV series called Z Rock, which was a semi-scripted comedy that aired for two seasons on the IFC channel based on the band’s real life as rockers at night and children’s entertainers by day. ZO2’s third album Casino Logic produced the singles “Painted Lady” and “No Way Out” along with their respective music videos, which were in heavy rotation on Music Choice TV. They, then, released four new singles on iTunes including the popular song “That’s What’s Up!”.

The members’ individual musical achievements are also very noteworthy: David as the bassist for Joan Jett and the enormously successful Trans-Siberian Orchestra; Paulie as the lead vocalist for the legendary glam rock band Sweet and producer of Ultimate Jam Night and Joey in the critically acclaimed Blue Man Group and Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

In 2012 the band took a hiatus to focus on other musical projects and Paulie moved to LA. The band played one private gig together for Paulie’s 40th birthday in March 2017 which would be the last time they would ever share the stage together. Four months later on July 14 2017, David Z was killed in a tragic roadside accident while on tour with metal supergroup Adrenaline Mob. The news sent shock waves throughout the music industry.

In the wake of his brother’s passing, Paulie Z started the David Z Foundation which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides music programming to underprivileged kids around the world. In 2022 Paulie and Joey joined forces with guest bass players Mark Mendoza (Twisted Sister) and then Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken) for a few special ZO2 shows to help raise money for the foundation. The chemistry they had with Sean was undeniable and the boys decided to officially bring back ZO2.

And what does ZO2 mean? Clearly, it’s the formula for rock n' roll.