ZOMBEAST Releases “The Cycle” Music Video

On May 17, 2024, horror punk metal act Zombeast will return with its heaviest, darkest, and most frenzied material to date with their new album Heart Of Darkness. Slated for release via Massacre Records – licensed from Fiend Force Records – the album will be coming out on CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats, the pre-sale is available at this location.

Following the previously-released, first single "Red Ripper", today Zombeast are presenting a music video for new album track "The Cycle".

"This song lyrically focuses on lycanthropy and the frenzy that consumes. This is some of Mario Montechello’s most aggressive singing on the record. It’s the fastest song we’ve ever written and the double bass action of Kyle Smith during the pre-chorus just creates a massive wall of sound reminiscent of Metallica’s ‘Dyers Eve’,” says guitarist / bassist Jared Smith. "The dueling guitar breakdown was also written the night before the studio and I think we nailed it considering it was written in the 11th hour. The music on my end was heavily inspired by AFI’s ‘Black Sails In The Sunset’."

Influenced by Danzig, AFI, Mercyful Fate, and ‘80s punk, death rock, and thrash metal, Zombeast has crafted a perfect crossover blend of dark punk and thrash. The lyrics, written by Mario Montechello, explore everything from the true horrors of life to the occult and lycanthropy. With the addition of Alex Young (lead guitar) and Kyle Smith (drums), this album also breaks new technical ground that's never been seen before by the band.

Tracklisting:

“Devil’s Whore”

“Red Ripper”

“Call Of The Wild”

“Torso”

“The Cycle”

“Heart Of Darkness”

“Cold Embrace”

“The Witching Bell”

“Night Demon”

“Dark Path”

“The Cycle”:

“Red Ripper” video: