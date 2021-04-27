ZOMBI Share New Track “Mangler”

Zombi return with their new EP, Liquid Crystal. A 5 track EP, Liquid Crystal sees Steve Moore and A.E. Paterra continue to explore the very melodic sensibilities, synthscapes, and driving rhythmic section that propelled the band upon the release of their latest full-length, 2020. New track, "Mangler", is streaming below.

Liquid Crystal is out May 14 on LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders via Relapse.com are available here. Digital Downloads/Streaming are available here.

Tracks such as "Black Forest" finds the band leaning on heavy grooves alongside soaring leads, while the opening "Mangler" oozes with ominous synths as crescendos build and build. Listen to “Black Forest” below.

Tracklisting:

"Mangler"

"Chant"

"Liquid Crystal"

"Turning Points"

"Black Forest"

"Mangler":

"Black Forest":

