ZOMBI Synth Wizard STEVE MOORE Streaming Christmas Bloody Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Vinyl LP Out This Month

Critically acclaimed multi instrumentalist Steve Moore (Zombi) presents the score to the 2022 feature film, Christmas Bloody Christmas.

Moore comments: "Christmas Bloody Christmas is the fourth feature film I've scored for Joe Begos. We've covered telekinetic drifters, artistic vampires and drug-crazed hordes battling grizzled vets, so I never know what to expect. But Joe hooked me on this newest film with three words - "killer animatronic Santa." It's a fun mix of synths and downtuned guitars that will make a great addition to any holiday playlist."

Christmas Bloody Christmas (OMPS) physical LP will be released on May 26 and is available for pre-order here. Listen to Christmas Bloody Christmas (OMPS) here, and below.

Tracklisting:

"Rhode Island Accent"

"Santa Stalks 1"

"Toy Store Terror"

"Drinking Alone"

"He Saw Us"

"Santa Attacks"

"She’s Not Coming"

"Send Backup"

"He’s Done For"

"He’s Still There"

"Is Anyone There?"

"Where Are You, Motherfucker?"

"Hide And Seek"

"Everyone’s Fucking Dead"

"Cleansing Fire"

"Santa Lives"

"The Sword"

"Santa Still Lives"

"Santa Dies"

"Tori"

Find more info on the movie Christmas Bloody Christmas at IMDB.