ZZ TOP Frontman BILLY F GIBBONS - Hardware: Under The Hood - Episode 2: Video

Go behind the scenes with Billy F Gibbons as he spends time in the desert creating his forthcoming album, Hardware’, available on June 4 via Concord Records. Watch Hardware: Under The Hood - Episode 2 below:

Hardware: Under The Hood - Episode 1:

Hardware was produced by Billy F Gibbons with Matt Sorum and Mike Fiorentino. All songs were written by Gibbons, Sorum Fiorentino and Chad Shlosser except Hey Baby, Que Paso, written by Augie Meyers and Bill Sheffied.

Tracklisting

"My Lucky Card"

"She's On Fire"

"More-More-More"

"Shuffle, Step & Slide"

"Vagabond Man"

"Spanish Fly"

"West Coast Junkie"

"Stackin' Bones" (featuring Larkin Poe)

"I Was A Highway"

"S-G-L-M-B-B-R"

"Hey Baby, Que Paso"

"Desert High"

"Desert High" video:

"West Coast Junkie" video: