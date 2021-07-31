ZZ TOP Frontman BILLY GIBBONS Talks Bassist DUSTY HILL's Passing - "I Had A Couple Of Moments With The Waterworks Coming And Going"

ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, passed away this week at 72 years of age. Dusty's bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, issued the following statement:

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”

"You will be missed greatly, amigo." - Frank & Billy

Gibbons spoke with Variety about Hill's passing and ZZ Top's plans to continue. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Says Gibbons: “Passing through the grieving process, I can tell you it’s no less than anyone else that loses a good friend or a close associate. And at the same time, knowing that this came up so suddenly — going to bed and not waking up… That was the luck of the draw. He was in, and he was out.”

Variety: Is there an official cause of death now, or is it just he really fell asleep and didn’t wake up, and people don’t know?

Gibbons: "That’s about all they can determine. Let’s face it, you don’t necessarily pass away from a broken shoulder or broken hip. Although the attending physician had earlier warned him that bursitis was not uncommon, even arthritis, and they said it’s not a very comfortable place to be. And I could tell that he was moving a little slow. He said, 'Boy, this shoulder and hip are really starting to become a problem.' But, as of this juncture, yeah, it was off to dreamland and beyond."

Variety: What’s it been like for you emotionally? Is it helping to know that you’re going to be out there celebrating every night regardless? Or is it pretty tough to deal with right now?

Gibbons: "Yeah. I had a couple of moments with the waterworks coming and going, and I really felt a sense of relief. I said, 'Gee whiz, maybe I am human after all,' This is coming from a very deep and glorious place, with respect to knowing that after 50 years with the guy, we were all joined at — no pun intended — joined at the hip. But knowing that we can take his wishes forward and give him all due respect… You know, he was adamant. He said, 'I’m going to go down and see what’s up. In the meantime,' he said, “the show must go on. Don’t forget it.” And he was pointing his finger and shaking it (laughs)."

Read the complete interview here.

Following the death of bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard have vowed to carry on in honour of their fallen bandmate.

Last night, SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk shared a message he received from Billy Gibbons, tweeting: "Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop. Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, 'Let the show go on!'.and…with respect, we'll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes."

Trunk added: "Also this from @BillyFGibbons @ZZTop: 'Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, “Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top”. He meant it, amigo. He really did.'"

Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop . Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.

Also this from @BillyFGibbons @ZZTop : Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, “Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top”.



He meant it, amigo. He really did.

