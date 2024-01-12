ZZ TOP - Julien’s Auctions Announces The Collection Of DUSTY HILL Part II

Rock and Roll's "Sharp Dressed Man" is back for an encore on the auction stage with "The Collection Of Dusty Hill Of Zz Top Part Ii" an exclusive online event opening today and taking its final bow Wednesday, January 31, 2024 on Julien's Auctions. A portion of the auction proceeds will benefit MusiCares and their mission to help the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

Coming off of Julien's year end auction spectacular that honored the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bass legend of one of the best-selling acts and biggest touring bands of all time–ZZ Top–held December 7-9th, 2023 in the legendary musician and vocalist's birthplace of Dallas, Texas, this grand finale offers 180 lots direct from the Estate of the Rock and Hall of Famer that includes: Dusty Hill's remaining most personal items; show stopping wardrobe including his vintage concert T-shirts; performance jackets including custom pieces by Manuel and Jaime custom tailoring; designer items by John Varvatos, Issey Miyake and Hugo Boss; personalized sports jerseys of Hill's many favorite sports teams such as the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Lighting and Ottawa Senators; and the last chance to bid and own one of Hill's most iconic bass guitars.

Throughout Hill's epic 50-year tenure with ZZ Top, who ruled the airwaves with their classic hits and ground breaking MTV music videos "Legs," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," and "Sharp Dressed Man," and sold over 50 million albums worldwide, the blues rock bassist had his instruments custom made and crafted as art pieces in pairs, one for ZZ Top's touring "A Rig" and one for the "B Rig."

Many of the "1 " or "2" of instruments were sold in the first auction of "The Collection of Dusty Hill of ZZ Top" with the other half of the pairs now to be offered at this auction; such as, one of the top highlights, the number 1 of 2 Bolin Gretsch style Bo Diddley fur bass guitars, the last of Hill's iconic fur basses–a circa 2010 guitar, in full white New Zealand sheepskin finish with Gretsch TV Jones pickup, number 1 of 2 made that shows extensive wear from use (estimate: $10,000 – 15,000) (photo top right). Another sensational offering is a 2012 stage used Fender Custom Shop Dusty Hill Signature Precision bass, in black relic finish with "1" on back of reverse headstock (estimate: $10,000 – $12,000).

Head to Julien’s Live for the complete collection.

(Top photo - Jason DeBord)