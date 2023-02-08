ZZ TOP, NIGHT RANGER, GEOFF TATE, WINGER Among Acts Confirmed For Oregon's Rock The Locks Music Festival

The City of Umatilla, Oregon presents the first annual Rock The Locks Music Festival. The 3-day festival will be held October 6 - 8, 2023 at the Big River Golf Course in Umatilla.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in rock music including headliners ZZ Top, Collective Soul and Night Ranger, along with top rock artists Hinder, original Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate, Ozomatli, Everclear, Royal Bliss, Winger and David Cook, winner of season 7 of American Idol, and many more.

Rock The Locks Music Festival is produced by Phantizy Productions and will be the largest 3-day music festival in Eastern Oregon, bringing together thousands of music lovers to enjoy more than 25 bands on two stages. Festival attendees will have plenty of onsite amenities to enhance their experience including over 30 food and merchandise vendors, onsite camping, a general store, and beer gardens.

General Admission, camping and VIP tickets will go on sale February 16. View the festival website for event information and additional lineup announcements.

This is a rain or shine event and lineup is subject to change.

The daily music lineup for Rock The Locks is as follows:

October 6: Collective Soul, Ozomatli, Everclear, Royal Bliss, Wade Aylett, NOT.GREENDAY, Milonga, Bombshell Molly, Dead Fervor, From The Ashes

October 7: ZZ Top, Hinder, Winger, Rail, The Loyal Order, Blistered Earth, Nixon Rodeo, Bombshell Molly, Sweet Rebel D, Half Step Down

October 8: Night Ranger, Geoff Tate, Tonic, David Cook, Blue Tattoo, Jagged Edge, Dallin Puzey

The City of Umatilla Oregon is located on the banks of the Columbia River along U.S. Route 730 and I-82. Come enjoy what Umatilla and the region has to offer including access to the Umatilla and Columbia Rivers, Guided and Recreational Fishing, Kayaking, Dam/Locks Tours, Windsurfing, Golfing and Wine Tasting.