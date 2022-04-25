ZZ TOP Release New Version Of "La Grange"; Audio Streaming
April 25, 2022, 16 minutes ago
"La Grange", the latest single from ZZ Top’s upcoming album, RAW (out July 22 from Shelter Records, through BMG) is out now. Head hereto stream/download the single. Listen below:
When the three members of ZZ Top gathered at Gruene Hall, they were in each other’s line-of-sight, making for a very organic recording session, part of which is seen in the film. RAW, the totality of their efforts there, will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms. The album was produced by Billy F Gibbons, engineered by Jake Mann and G.L. G-Mane Moon and mixed by Ryan Hewitt. The album is issued “in righteous memory” of Dusty Hill who passed away last year.
Pre-order the album here.
LP tracklisting:
Side 1
"Brown Sugar"
"Just Got Paid"
"Heard It On The X"
"La Grange"
"Tush"
"Thunderbird"
Side 2
"I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide"
"Gimme All Your Lovin’"
"Blue Jean Blues"
"Certified Blues"
"Tube Snake Boogie"
“Brown Sugar”:
The first leg of the band's Raw Whisky Tour tour, starting on May 27 in San Diego, CA, will see the band on stage in 50 markets across North America, more dates to be announced soon. The tour’s title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco TX, a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.
Dates:
May
6 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort
29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June
1 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
2 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
5 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
7 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8 - Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater
9 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
12 - Billings, MT - MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
14 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
21 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
22 - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center
24 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
26 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July
1 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
2 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theater
9 - Greenville, WI - Greenville Lion’s Park
22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
23 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond
August
27 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater