ZZ TOP Release New Version Of "La Grange"; Audio Streaming

"La Grange", the latest single from ZZ Top’s upcoming album, RAW (out July 22 from Shelter Records, through BMG) is out now. Head hereto stream/download the single. Listen below:

When the three members of ZZ Top gathered at Gruene Hall, they were in each other’s line-of-sight, making for a very organic recording session, part of which is seen in the film. RAW, the totality of their efforts there, will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms. The album was produced by Billy F Gibbons, engineered by Jake Mann and G.L. G-Mane Moon and mixed by Ryan Hewitt. The album is issued “in righteous memory” of Dusty Hill who passed away last year.

Pre-order the album here.

LP tracklisting:

Side 1

"Brown Sugar"

"Just Got Paid"

"Heard It On The X"

"La Grange"

"Tush"

"Thunderbird"

Side 2

"I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide"

"Gimme All Your Lovin’"

"Blue Jean Blues"

"Certified Blues"

"Tube Snake Boogie"

The first leg of the band's Raw Whisky Tour tour, starting on May 27 in San Diego, CA, will see the band on stage in 50 markets across North America, more dates to be announced soon. The tour’s title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco TX, a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.

Dates:

May

6 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June

1 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

2 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

5 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

7 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8 - Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater

9 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

12 - Billings, MT - MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

14 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

21 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

22 - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center

24 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

26 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July

1 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

2 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theater

9 - Greenville, WI - Greenville Lion’s Park

22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

23 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

August

27 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater