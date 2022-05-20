ZZ TOP Release "Tube Snake Boogie" In Advance Of Forthcoming RAW Album Release; Music Video Streaming

“Tube Snake Boogie”, a track featured on ZZ Top’s forthcoming RAW album is available today in advance of the album’s July 22 release by Shelter Records/BMG.

Like the other 11 selections on RAW, it was recorded at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX. The classic honky-tonk setting, dating back to 1878, was chosen for an unfettered, roots-oriented recording session that is chronicled in the Grammy-nominated documentary ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. Directed by Sam Dunn and released by Banger Films, the feature offers insight into the history of the band’s classic lineup: Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill.

Listen to “Tube Snake Boogie” here, and watch the video below.

“Tube Snake Boogie” debuted in 1981 as part of ZZ Top’s El Loco album and is one of their most enduring in-concert favorites, typically provoking frenzied audience participation. Upon its release as a single, “Tube Snake Boogie” entered the Top 5 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart and became a mainstay of the format. The late Dusty Hill had characterized it as the ultimate “party song” while Billy Gibbons credits drummer Frank Beard for getting it up and running. He noted, “It really revolves around Frank’s opening which is kind of surf-meets-jungle.” For his part, Beard credits his drum intro as having been inspired by Sandy Nelson’s classic percussion-driven instrumental “Teen Beat.” While “Tube Snake Boogie,” written by Gibbons, Hill and Beard, has been one of ZZ Top’s signature songs for more than four decades, others have attempted to cover it, most notably Serbian rock band Cactus Jack, as well as Canadian blues artist Bill Durst.

The new album’s liner notes by Gibbons and Beard note of the RAW sessions, “..it was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!”

The RAW tracks, including this new version of “Tube Snake Boogie,” were recorded over the course of one day with an eye to keeping the whole process as simple and straightforward as possible, a nod to the band’s early days. Billy F Gibbons served as producer, with engineering by Jake Mann and G.L. G-Mane Moon; RAW was mixed by Ryan Hewitt. It will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms, and will be released “In righteous memory of Dusty Hill.”

Pre-order the album here.

LP tracklisting:

Side 1

"Brown Sugar"

"Just Got Paid"

"Heard It On The X"

"La Grange"

"Tush"

"Thunderbird"

Side 2

"I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide"

"Gimme All Your Lovin’"

"Blue Jean Blues"

"Certified Blues"

"Tube Snake Boogie"

"La Grange":

“Brown Sugar”:

The release of the RAW album will be supported by ZZ Top’s forthcoming RAW Whisky Tour. The tour, starting on May 27 in San Diego, CA, will see the band on stage in 100 dates across North America, with more dates announcing today. The tour’s title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco, TX, a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.

Dates:

May

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphries Concerts by the Bay

28 - Pomona, CA - LA County Fair

29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June

1 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

2 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

4 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

5 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

7 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8 - Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater

9 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

12 - Billings, MT - MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

14 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater

18 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

21 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

22 - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center

24 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

26 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July

1 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

2 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 - Woodstock, IL - McHenry County Fairgrounds

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens

8 - Traverse City, MI - Cherry Festival

9 - Greenville, WI - Greenville Lion’s Park

22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

23 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Arena

24 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino

26 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

27 - Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fairgrounds

29 - Cuyahoga, OH - Blossom Music Center

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August

2 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

3 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

5 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

6 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

12 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

13 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Theme Park Resort

16 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

17 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fairgrounds

18 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

20 - Mystic Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

23 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center

24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCA Amphitheater at Whiteriver State Park

27 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

28 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Center Arena

Head here to purchase tickets.