ZZ TOP Release "Tube Snake Boogie" In Advance Of Forthcoming RAW Album Release; Music Video Streaming
“Tube Snake Boogie”, a track featured on ZZ Top’s forthcoming RAW album is available today in advance of the album’s July 22 release by Shelter Records/BMG.
Like the other 11 selections on RAW, it was recorded at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX. The classic honky-tonk setting, dating back to 1878, was chosen for an unfettered, roots-oriented recording session that is chronicled in the Grammy-nominated documentary ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. Directed by Sam Dunn and released by Banger Films, the feature offers insight into the history of the band’s classic lineup: Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill.
Listen to “Tube Snake Boogie” here, and watch the video below.
“Tube Snake Boogie” debuted in 1981 as part of ZZ Top’s El Loco album and is one of their most enduring in-concert favorites, typically provoking frenzied audience participation. Upon its release as a single, “Tube Snake Boogie” entered the Top 5 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart and became a mainstay of the format. The late Dusty Hill had characterized it as the ultimate “party song” while Billy Gibbons credits drummer Frank Beard for getting it up and running. He noted, “It really revolves around Frank’s opening which is kind of surf-meets-jungle.” For his part, Beard credits his drum intro as having been inspired by Sandy Nelson’s classic percussion-driven instrumental “Teen Beat.” While “Tube Snake Boogie,” written by Gibbons, Hill and Beard, has been one of ZZ Top’s signature songs for more than four decades, others have attempted to cover it, most notably Serbian rock band Cactus Jack, as well as Canadian blues artist Bill Durst.
The new album’s liner notes by Gibbons and Beard note of the RAW sessions, “..it was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!”
The RAW tracks, including this new version of “Tube Snake Boogie,” were recorded over the course of one day with an eye to keeping the whole process as simple and straightforward as possible, a nod to the band’s early days. Billy F Gibbons served as producer, with engineering by Jake Mann and G.L. G-Mane Moon; RAW was mixed by Ryan Hewitt. It will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms, and will be released “In righteous memory of Dusty Hill.”
Pre-order the album here.
LP tracklisting:
Side 1
"Brown Sugar"
"Just Got Paid"
"Heard It On The X"
"La Grange"
"Tush"
"Thunderbird"
Side 2
"I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide"
"Gimme All Your Lovin’"
"Blue Jean Blues"
"Certified Blues"
"Tube Snake Boogie"
"La Grange":
“Brown Sugar”:
The release of the RAW album will be supported by ZZ Top’s forthcoming RAW Whisky Tour. The tour, starting on May 27 in San Diego, CA, will see the band on stage in 100 dates across North America, with more dates announcing today. The tour’s title is a hat tip to both the forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky from Balcones Distilling of Waco, TX, a flavorful 100 proof mash bill of roasted blue corn, malted barley and rye.
Dates:
May
27 - San Diego, CA - Humphries Concerts by the Bay
28 - Pomona, CA - LA County Fair
29 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June
1 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
2 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
4 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
5 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
7 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8 - Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater
9 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
12 - Billings, MT - MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
14 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden
17 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater
18 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
21 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
22 - Grand Island, NE - Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center
24 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
26 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July
1 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
2 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
3 - Woodstock, IL - McHenry County Fairgrounds
5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens
8 - Traverse City, MI - Cherry Festival
9 - Greenville, WI - Greenville Lion’s Park
22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
23 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
24 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino
26 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
27 - Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fairgrounds
29 - Cuyahoga, OH - Blossom Music Center
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August
2 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
3 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
5 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
6 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
7 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
10 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
12 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
13 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Theme Park Resort
16 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair
17 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fairgrounds
18 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
20 - Mystic Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
23 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center
24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
26 - Indianapolis, IN - TCA Amphitheater at Whiteriver State Park
27 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater
28 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Center Arena
