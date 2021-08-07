ZZ TOP: Roadside Riches Slot Game Announced

Metal Department & Play’n Go have announced the release of their latest online music-themed slot game, ZZ TOP: Roadside Riches.

A press release about the game reads as follows:

ZZ Top: Roadside Riches is the most anticipated rock and roll slot machine of the decade! Once again, you will definitely get what you have come to expect from Metal Department, mixing up the thrill of the spin with the rock and metal (and blues!) that we all love! Join ZZ Top and rock the reels in this heavy hitter of a game with a maximum potential win of 40.000 x! Join legendary rock band ZZ Top as they set off on tour and get a feel for Americana music and life on the road.





The main objective of Roadside Riches is to score 3 or more scatter symbols to trigger the bonus round. Once triggered you get to choose bonus mode between Legs Wilds and Gimme Wilds. Legs Wilds are expanding wild symbols. Gimme Wilds are wilds with multipliers. Both these wilds are available in the base game, but in the bonus round the one you pick is guaranteed on each spin. The 5x4 slot game filled with classic Texas-inspired symbols is simple and heavy hitting, with very clear objectives and a solid math model that screams of potential. Remember to play with the sound turned on for the best experience! Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard all make an appearance on the grid and will also pop up when the player triggers Free Spins. In this instance the band members are animated, which immerses the player further into the wonderful world of Roadside Riches.

This music-themed slot game has been optimized for play on all devices including desktop, tablets and smartphones. There will be a full range of official ZZ TOP: Roadside Riches merchandise available soon from Metaldepartment.com.

Metal Department deeply regret the recent passing of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill and we fully share the following sentiment issued by Play’n Go’s Charlotte Miliziano (Head of Games):

“It’s been so exciting working with ZZ Top on this game over the past six months, we were deeply saddened by the news of Dusty Hill’s passing last week. This game is the beautiful product of a great collaboration that I’m sure players all over the world will enjoy.”



