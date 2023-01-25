ZZ TOP's BILLY F GIBBONS Announces European Tour Dates; Solo Band Includes Drummer MATT SORUM
January 25, 2023, 45 minutes ago
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has announced the renewal of his livewire solo band, to appear at select European venues in late spring and early summer of 2023.
The trio, headed by Gibbons on guitar and vocals, drummer Matt Sorum (The Cult, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and lefty guitarist, Mr. Austin Hanks, who has worked with Gibbons previously, providing the heavy bottom and rhythm for the ensemble.
The new tour brings Billy G and company to 12 countries with 20 performance dates during the four-week span starting June 10 in Solvesborg, Sweden. Tickets to go on-sale Friday, January 27. Stay tuned for times and ticket links.
Tour dates:
June
10 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Fest.
12 - Tampere, Finland - Tampere Hall
13 - Helsinki Finland - House of Culture
15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
21 - Nurenburg, Germany - Lowensaal
23 - Leipzig, Germany - Parkbuhne
24 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salier Halle
26 - Praha, Czech Rep./O2 Universium
28 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
July
2 - London, UK - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire
3 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham O2 Institute
5 - Albi, France - Festival Pause Guitare
6 - Paris, France - Olympia
9 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival
11 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy Bournemouth