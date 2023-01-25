ZZ TOP's BILLY F GIBBONS Announces European Tour Dates; Solo Band Includes Drummer MATT SORUM

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has announced the renewal of his livewire solo band, to appear at select European venues in late spring and early summer of 2023.

The trio, headed by Gibbons on guitar and vocals, drummer Matt Sorum (The Cult, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and lefty guitarist, Mr. Austin Hanks, who has worked with Gibbons previously, providing the heavy bottom and rhythm for the ensemble.

The new tour brings Billy G and company to 12 countries with 20 performance dates during the four-week span starting June 10 in Solvesborg, Sweden. Tickets to go on-sale Friday, January 27. Stay tuned for times and ticket links.

Tour dates:

June

10 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Fest.

12 - Tampere, Finland - Tampere Hall

13 - Helsinki Finland - House of Culture

15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

21 - Nurenburg, Germany - Lowensaal

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Parkbuhne

24 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

25 - Winterbach, Germany - Salier Halle

26 - Praha, Czech Rep./O2 Universium

28 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

July

2 - London, UK - O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

3 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham O2 Institute

5 - Albi, France - Festival Pause Guitare

6 - Paris, France - Olympia

9 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

11 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy Bournemouth