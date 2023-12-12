ZZ TOP's "The Elevation Tour" 2024 Includes First UK Date In Five Years

ZZ Top - Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis - have announced dates for The Elevation Tour, hitting Europe in June/July 2024. The trek includes ZZ Top’s only UK date for 2024 and their first performance on these shores in five years.

Says Billy Gibbons: “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to check in with our European fans, so it goes without saying that we’re excited about coming back this summer. We’re looking forward to a good time and that goes for both those in the audience and on stage.”

Tickets for the London date, at the OVO Arena Wembley on Thursday, July 11, go on sale from Planet Rock Tickets at 10 AM on Friday, December 15.

The Elevation Tour dates:

June

28 - Rättvik, Sweden - Dalhalla Festival

29 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

July

1 - Arhus, Denmark - Tivoli

2 - Halle, Germany - Peissnitzinsel

3 - Sperken, Austria - Castle Clam

5 - Bonn, Germany - Kunst!Rasen

6 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

9 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette

11 - London, UK - Ovo Arena Wembley

14 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival

16 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Festival

(Photo courtesy of ZZ Top)