ZZ TOP To Honour DUSTY HILL's Wishes - "Let The Show Go On!"

Following the death of bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard have vowed to carry on in honour of their fallen bandmate. The band revealed yesterday that Hill had passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.

Last night, SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk shared a message he received from Billy Gibbons, tweeting: "Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop. Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, 'Let the show go on!'.and…with respect, we'll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes."

Trunk added: "Also this from @BillyFGibbons @ZZTop: 'Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, “Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the Top”. He meant it, amigo. He really did.'"

Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard issued the following statement announcing Dusty Hill's passing :

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”

"You will be missed greatly, amigo." - Frank & Billy

