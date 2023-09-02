AEROSMITH - Greatest Hits

Some bands stick to their stylistic guns (and never stray far) – from their inception all the way throughout their career. Case in point, AC/DC, the Ramones, Motörhead, etc. But then, there are bands like Aerosmith, who at a certain point, decided that they enjoyed chart success with pop hits, and the rough n’ raw approach of their ‘70s direction was forfeited in favor of sing-along choruses and glossy productions. And the 3-CD set, Greatest Hits, reinforces this theory.

But since they had 3 discs to fill, in addition to the expected hits, key album cuts from the ‘70s are included, such as ‘”S.O.S. (Too Bad),” “Adam’s Apple,” and “Combination,” plus such expected radio hits as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” (both the original the Run-DMC collab), “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” etc.

However, the biggest gripe of the set is that two underrated Aero albums – 1979’s Night In The Ruts and 1982’s Rock In A Hard Place – are not represented by a single stinking selection each.