AFTERMATH – No Time To Waste

If there’s one thing Aftermath has – it’s my attention. New effort No Time To Waste continues the themes of 2019’s There Is Something Wrong railing against the government, conspiracies, the global elites and so forth although there’s an aura of positivity this time around. Some listeners are undoubtedly going to hate this and think these Chicago guys are nuts, but Aftermath has a way to make it engaging with this funky, punky, thrash metal.

Featuring the same lineup present on their ’94 debut (and last until 19’s There Is Something Wrong) Eyes Of Tomorrow, Charlie Tsiolis doesn’t really sing on this record – he’s more like an orator or a leader rallying the troops for a better tomorrow. He’s talking / shouting his way through No Time To Waste, ranting about the injustices of the world, but also trying to bring people together.

Title track and opener immediately begins with “The scumbags are in control” and the guitars buzz along reminding of Anthrax’s Sound Of White Noise until there’s a rapid swerve into a buckled riff and funky solo. No Time To Waste lets loose when it needs to and delivers some nasty, punky thrash beats when it needs – like the ripping “Original Instructions” with rapid vocals and the bopping, vocally chaotic “Transform & Disrupt”. “We Can Do This Together” is a rally cry made for the live stage as is the rebellious exclamation of “we’re not your animals” in the snarling and rambunctious “SLAVeABLE”. “Up Is Down” plays with some lush funk lines highlighting the manipulation of words in today’s society. The vocal performance on this one is out of this world – the way Tsiolis annunciates the lines automatically makes this one a winner.

Listeners have to be ready for anything with these guys as they will change the mood / tone of songs without warning to deliver their message, but No Time To Waste is more musically pleasing than its predecessor. Sure, the vocals and lyrical topics are going to be challenging to some – and the repetition of “strawman” in the swanky “Strawman In The House Of Cards” is grating, but Tsiolis is entertaining. Guitarists Steve Sacco and John Lovette are able to produce some nasty riffs and textures while bassist Chris Waldron and drummer Ray Schmidt control the calamity.

No Time To Waste isn’t for everyone, but if you like weird, proggy, funky thrash then give this one a go.