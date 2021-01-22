Following its 2019 screening at various film festivals around the world, All I Can Say is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray. It tells the story of Blind Melon frontman Shannon Hoon from 1990, up until his tragic death in 1995. During those five years, the singer carried a camcorder with him pretty much everywhere he went, amassing copious hours of previously unseen footage. Those amateur home movies have been edited into a poignant 102-minute documentary; instead of reading a diary, you’re watching it.

Beginning in Shannon’s hometown of Lafayette, Indiana, the vocalist admits, “I was being very self-destructive.” Hoon treats the video camera like a close friend, often confessing to the lens in a harrowing manner. In addition to filming himself, Hoon captures what’s on television, as well as his parents and long-time girlfriend during daily life. Shannon films himself doing phone interviews, thereby providing significant insight into him as a person; all the while struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Interspersed amongst the archival segments are welcome clips of Blind Melon performing live, and some questionable scenes, including a trip to the men’s room.

Explaining why he always had a video camera with him, Shannon states, “There is so much happening now I can’t really sit back and soak it all in right now, so I’ll just watch it and do it later.” Sadly, Hoon never had the opportunity to do that, as he was filming up until the day he died of a drug overdose, at the very young age of 28. In addition to sharing the birth of Hoon’s daughter, All I Can Say showcases Shannon’s career highlights including: being part of ”Don’t Cry” with Guns N’ Roses, Blind Melon signing to Capitol Records with only five songs written, the “No Rain” video shoot, making the cover of Rolling Stone, and taking the stage at Woodstock ‘94. This film, narrated by Hoon himself, certainly leaves its mark on the viewer. Impactful, intriguing, intimate, and honest, All I Can Say is an insider’s less than glamorous look at essentially immediate, and short-lived success.