ATOMIC KINGS - Atomic Kings

Phoenix, Arizona based new band started by bassist Greg Chaisson (Badlands) in 2021 with guitarist Ryan McKay (Crash Street Kids), Rag Doll drummer Jimi Taft, and singer Ken Ronk. Tonehouse Records was started by Jason Constantine along with Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint) in 2020.

No coincidence that Atomic Kings sound like they could be a relative of Badlands, "All I Want" one of those mid-pace guitar (some harmonica) driven songs. Not over produced or layers of guitar tracks or vocal harmonies, you can hear the one main guitar riff, bass line, and drum anchors "Escape" with the vocal just sitting atop. Rolling bass line begins "Holding On", a little more funk and spunk in the riff 'Take My Hand" and ‘70s like brief break additive, jammy bass runs, keys, guitar lead back and forth between left and right, adds some retro swagger. Best song on the album and really shows spontaneity.

"Running Wild" is mellow and allows the voice and harmonies to be of focus. Another cool vibing tune. Namesake song is back to rockin’, more bass lines are dropped in during "I Got Mine". "Jimi's Page" is only a minute long guitar instrumental (and a nice piece) but just should have just be part of closer "Bloodlines", or elsewhere.

Atomic Kings is meat and potatoes rock that is a product of its pedigree without any of the bells and whistles that some listeners would say is a negative on other albums.