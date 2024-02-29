CASKET WRETCH / LORD PAPUS - Casket Wretch / Lord Papus

Remember the days of yore, when underground/extreme metal relied heavily on noise to get its point across (in case you don't know what the heck I'm blabbering about, perhaps it's time to revisit your well-worn Venom or Celtic Frost LP's)? Nowadays, it seems like the majority of metal is all about precision, technique, and well, same-sounding-isms. So it's good to be sonically assaulted by the recent gloriously lo-fi split single by two chaps who go by the aliases of Casket Wretch and Lord Papus.

Each are allotted only three tracks per side of this self-titled single – with none of the tracks even seriously challenging the two-minute mark in length. And if you're an admirer of the aforementioned noise-metal bands from the '80s, you're sure to get a kick (to the skull) by such delightful ditties as “Eaters Of The Dead” and “Sitting Around In Hell.” Also, Lord Papus deserves a devil horn salute held extra high for seemingly being the first metal artist on the scene to pen a tune about alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann – 'Hoarder House.'

In the mood for some vintage sounding underground metal that sounds so filthy that you feel like you need to shower after listening? Then the Casket Wretch/Lord Papus split single is a must-hear.