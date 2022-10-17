DYNAZTY - Final Advent

What do you get when you mix the pure power metal of Gamma Ray, Stratovarius, Hammerfall, with the contemporary spin on ‘80s hard rock from Santa Cruz, Eclipse, BlackRain and Crashdïet? You get Dynazty, and Beast In Black, Battle Beast, Lords of Black, and Kissin’ Dynamite. Like these fellow European names, The Swede's 8th studio album comes power with melody, harmonies, passionate singing, and the ever important chorus.

"Power Of Will" demonstrates this and opens the album with energy. Rhythmic modern guitar and vocal soars right into the chorus to "Yours". Sounds fade in "Advent" and hits harder with more chunk, guitar drops out in the verse (dare I say Nickelback-ish), rather American radio hard rock.

Catchy guitar keyboard combo (solo trade off) to "Natural Born Killer" and a spirited chorus like Powerwolf does. At the halfway point "All The Devils Are Here" does not lose any steam keeping the guitar and keys together. Guitar pinch squeal, gang backing vocals on the chorus for "Instinct", "Heart Of Darkness" chorus feels like a Nightwish melody (which is fine). And just over five minutes "Achilles Heel" closest thing to power metal, that epic feel in the chorus, keyboards and chorus.