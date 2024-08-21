EARTH LUX - Earth Lux

Earth Lux is a new band formed by French composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Steph Honde (guitar) and Brazilian composer and drummer Fred Mika from the band Sunroad with Michael Voss (Michael Schenker Group, Mad Max) on bass, British musician and producer Steve Mann (Lionheart, MSG) on keyboards and singer, Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie, Ring of Fire).

The music is melodic rock, not AOR, but not terribly polished or overproduced, "Shine On Me" a little bit harder (cymbals are really buried in the mix, though) and yes you get the recognizable vocal from Boals, but not what you could associate with his previous work. With "Soul Stalker", the chorus is better than the riff, ‘70's keys sound behind "In Your Heart" and a less guitar heard in "Back Stage Business" where I'm getting some Grand Funk Railroad in the music's sensibility.

I get more value (more my taste) out of the straight forward riff driving "Silent Cry Screamer" and solo, and a nice acoustic Eagles/Zeppelin guitar piece (solo section got a lot of feel) in melodic "What A Day, What A Life" where Boals vocal takes the focus. More distorted ‘70s rock guitar and Doobie Bros. funk to "Kyrie Eleison" with shared lead vocals. Also hearing a Cactus vibe and energy as I move along to the songs "Stormy Tower" and "That Room". Closer "Lorraine" seven minutes of pleasing singalong ‘70s rock, layered back guitars and complimenting vocal harmonies.

If this sounds like your thing do check out.