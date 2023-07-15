GLORYHAMMER – Return To The Kingdom Of Fife

The renegades of ludicrous power metal are back and after navigating the tough departure of vocalist Thomas Winkler (Angus McSix) under some troubled circumstances, Gloryhammer has righted the ship and unleashed their fourth full-length effort Return To The Kingdom Of Fife. New singer Angus McFife V (Sozos Michael of Planeswalker) graces the mic with embellished vocals that takes the highest of highs.

Gloryhammer, like Twilight Force, are over-the-top, but the UK metallers are even more ridiculous with the wordy titles and outrageous sci-fi. Winkler nailed the zaniness with earnestness and gusto and Sozos has huge shoes to fill and the songwriting props him to up to utilize his strengths by succeeding in big chorus work and carrying the bouncy, folksy rhythms of “Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde”.

There’s still an edge of that Alestorm party atmosphere present due to Christopher Bowes’ songwriting – “Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol” (trying saying that 5 times fast) is a power metal party rager and there’s a real Sabaton vibe to “Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy”. The Rhapsody influences come to play with opening instrumental “Incoming Transmission” seguing into the “Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost” in its neoclassical goodness. Wish the guitars were beefier in the mix, but the intention is for the keyboards and orchestral elements to carry the epic feel.

12-minute closer – and get ready for this title – “Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Invocation Of The Binary Thaumaturge)” is actually justified in its runtime by effectively channeling early-Edguy in the mid-point with its aggressive turn.

The Gloryverse has achieved balanced – fun, and not overdone with just enough to keep you coming back for more.