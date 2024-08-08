HAMMERFALL - Avenge The Fallen

13th studio album from the power metal giants, now in their 29th year making music. I have great memories getting the debut Glory To The Brave in the late ‘90s, and the excellent Legacy Of Kings in 1998, one of the (few) leaders from the new generation playing traditional and power metal. Now, where are we at with Avenge The Fallen? Hammerfall have not changed much, small musical additions here and there since the first two classic albums, and excellent follow-ups Renegade and Crimson Thunder.

Most notable thing is that heavier guitar tone (also on the previous two albums) as the title track opens the album with a mid-tempo headbanger, and its good. Still, original singer Joacim Cans' voice soars atop, now with long time bassist Fredrik Larsson, guitarist Pontus Norgren in tandem with founding guitarist Oscar Dronjak have locked into a cohesive writing/recording team.

Drums gets "The End Justifies" off and running, as you expect from a high energy Hammerfall song. Sure, it sounds and feels familiar, spirited lyrics "we are Hammerfall", like comfort food. And Cans' voice? It has lost nothing, singing in the same key as 20 plus years ago, in juxtaposition with lower "woohs" from the rest of the band during "Freedom". Bass pumps along video single "Hail To The King", kind of reminiscent of "Last Man Standing". Twin leads begin "Hero To All", and another melodic guitar for ballad "Hope Spring Eternal" with some backing orchestration and piano.

Simple catchy riff behind "Capture The Dream", crunchy and punchy delivery with gang vocals. "Rise Of Evil" is a different type of heavy riff for Hammerfall in contrast to their usual brighter sound. "Time Immemorial" is orchestral, dramatic in that build almost like a Stratovarius song, at first. Then it rolls right into the Hammers big bombastic presentation.

As with any band you have been listening to since the beginning, there are albums you go back to more than others. Avenge The Fallen is one I will include in my year end best albums list, and probably revisit more often than not. Let the hammer fall, again.